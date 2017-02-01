Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Imagine Dragons new single “Believer”.

Imagine Dragons unloaded their new single "Believer" on Tuesday (January 31st) after teasing fans about the new track late last week on Twitter. "First...

This year marks 25 years since the release of Tom Cochrane’s album, Mad Mad World, which accelerated the Canadian singer-songwriter’s upward trajectory into the...

Masaya Nakamura, the "Father of Pac-Man" who founded the Japanese video game company behind the game, has died at age 91. Nakamura founded Namco in...

100.3 The Q! is a unique brand of rock radio which serves the unique lifestyle of rock music fans on southern Vancouver Island, led by the award-winning Ed Bain and The Q! Morning show. We're an adult rock station which features classic artists like The Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin, along with a blend of newer music from the likes of Foo Fighters and The Black Keys. We never take ourselves too seriously, but do take a serious role in being an active community partner for a wide range of causes and events in Victoria and beyond.

