Friday, February 3, 2017

Q! Classic: David Bowie - Let's Dance

The latest from The Q!

In The Works: Eric Clapton Documentary

Ryan Awram -
A full length documentary on the life and times of Eric Clapton is in the works

Billy Crystal Brings City Slickers to ‘Westworld’

Ryan Awram -
The HBO sci-fi series reboot of the 70s film Westworld was one of 2016's biggest must-watch shows. Now imagine if Mitch and Phil from City...

Commander Chris Hadfield Coming To Victoria.

Graham Caddy -
He was the first Canadian to walk in space, the first to operate the Canadarm, flew two space shuttle missions and served as commander...

New Nickelback Song “Feed The Machine” And Tour Info.

Imagine Dragons new single “Believer”.

25 Years Of Mad Mad World.

‘Father of Pac-Man’ Dies at 91

Get yer Hip hockey jerseys now!

Neil Young To Induct Pearl Jam Into Rock Hall

100.3 The Q! (CKKQ-FM), a division of
the Jim Pattison Broadcast Group LP

100.3 The Q! is a unique brand of rock radio which serves the unique lifestyle of rock music fans on southern Vancouver Island, led by the award-winning Ed Bain and The Q! Morning show. We're an adult rock station which features classic artists like The Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin, along with a blend of newer music from the likes of Foo Fighters and The Black Keys. We never take ourselves too seriously, but do take a serious role in being an active community partner for a wide range of causes and events in Victoria and beyond.

Click here for full contact info.

© All rights reserved and stuff • 2750 Quadra Street, Victoria BC, V8T 4E8 • Open Monday–Friday 8:30a–5:00p • Office 250-475-0100 • Fax 250-475-3299 • Q! Control 250-475-1003