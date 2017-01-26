Thursday, January 26, 2017

Q! Classic: David Bowie - Let's Dance

Eddie Van Halen [Billboard]

The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 012617: Guitars

Scott James -
One of the world's most awe-inspiring guitar players, Eddie Van Halen, is 62 years young today; he had a few things to say about...

Netflix February 2017: The Comings and Goings

Megan Gibson -
I always like to know what's leaving Netflix and when, prioritize what I watch. Here's that list (which is pretty small): February 1 Kingsman: The Secret Service Life of...

Obit: Butch Trucks, Drummer from The Allman Brothers Band

Ryan Awram -
The Allman Brothers Band co-founder Butch Trucks has passed away at the age of 69. Trucks played drums throughout the Allmans' 46-year on-and-off history. He...
Blue Rodeo [The Independent]

Scott James Chats With Blue Rodeo’s Bazil Donovan

Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper Announce Summer Tour

What’s Up With Trump Using Rolling Stones Music?

The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 011917: The...

Alanis Morissette: Someone (Also) Had Their Hand In Her Pocket

Picard Facepalm [Imgur]

A Lot Of Actors With No Sense Of Humor Might Have...

