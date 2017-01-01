Sunday, January 1, 2017

Q! Classic: Ozzy Osbourne - No More Tears

The latest from The Q!

Springsteen releasing Clarence Clemons’ last concert

Bruce Springsteen unveiled a Christmas present: the recording from the final show sax-man Clarence Clemons played with the E Street Band before his death...
The Doors [WallpapersOnTheNet]

January 04 In Los Angeles Forever After To Be Known As...

Precisely fifty years after the release of their debut self-titled album, The Doors will get their own day, as January 04 is declared Day...

J.K. Rowling Christmas Message

On Christmas Eve, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling tweeted out a lovely message of hope. I hope you enjoy it as much as I...

Metallica crash a grocery store – Butcher is all for it!

The Clash [Film Society Of Lincoln Center]

Scott’s Friday QuckPoll™: The Clash

The Rock Or Bust Tour Book 2015 [Rufus Stone]

AC/DC’s Big Bountiful Boffo Book Of Badass Bacchanalian Band Bashes

Premier Christy Clark

Christy Clark Unveils The BC Home Owner Mortgage And Equity Partnership...

Red Solo Cup Rockline Theme Thursday [The Loop]

The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 121516: Red...

Foo Fighters [Alternative Nation]

Foo Fighters+Rick James+Led Zeppelin+Beach Boys=Freaktender

100.3 The Q! (CKKQ-FM), a division of
the Jim Pattison Broadcast Group LP

100.3 The Q! is a unique brand of rock radio which serves the unique lifestyle of rock music fans on southern Vancouver Island, led by the award-winning Ed Bain and The Q! Morning show. We're an adult rock station which features classic artists like The Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin, along with a blend of newer music from the likes of Foo Fighters and The Black Keys. We never take ourselves too seriously, but do take a serious role in being an active community partner for a wide range of causes and events in Victoria and beyond.

