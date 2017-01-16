Monday, January 16, 2017

Q! Classic: David Bowie - Let's Dance

Here’s Why Stepping On Lego Is So Painful

  A few Fridays ago, I posted the above meme, but forgot to include the crucial explanation for why stepping on a piece of Lego...
"Weird Al" Yankovic [Heisler/The New York Times/Redux ]

More “Weird Al” Than You Can Shake An Accordion At

Get ready for a massive dose of The Prince Of Parody:  "Weird Al" Yankovic is plotting the release of a box set composed of...

The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 011217: The...

Long John Baldry could have been 76 today, had he not passed away in the summer of 2005.  Who else do we miss?  We'll...

Norway Set To Switch Off FM Radio

Shower Beer [Snask]

Nothing To Do In The Shower? Here, Have A Couple...

Bon Jovi This House Is Not For Sale Tour [Live Nation]

Bon Jovi In Concert With Special Guest [Insert Your Name Here]

‘Twin Peaks’ Gets Premiere Date (May 21)

Vinyl Sales in UK: Highest Level Since 1991

Tragically Hip hockey night

