 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW6:00 PM - 12:00 AMShayne Kaye
listen live
Home

Q! Contests

Q! contests by show

Ed Bain & The Q! Morning Show – Weekdays 5:30-9:00 am

staff-ed-2013-t
Ed Bain – Morning Mouth

staff-cliff-2013-t
Cliff LeQuesne – News

staff-graham-2013-t
Graham Caddy – Producer

banner-rock_door

The Rock Door

Weekdays at 7:50 am The easiest radio contest on the west coast — The Q!’s Rock Door — is going up on the hoist.

The song behind the Rock Door will change — and be solved — every day. We’ll keep taking callers until someone gets it right, and the lucky solver will win one of our rotating prizes of questionable value.

banner-bobble_eds

Polka Monster

Weekdays at 8:15 am, The Q!’s Ed Bain straps on his accordion and belts out a rock tune with all the gusto his 5′ 3″ frame can manage.

Be the right caller to 250-475-1003 and correctly name the tune to win the exclusive and highly coveted Bobble Ed from The Q!

It’s all brought to you by 2 Burley Men The Island’s #1 Mover!

Scott James – Middays

Weekdays 9:00 am-2:00 pm

Week of September 18:  Join me for Laff It Up at 1040am to win a pair of tickets to see the ultra-hilarious Jim Jefferies Saturday December 09 at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. Qualify for The Q’s Beater Bonanza:  If you’re caller 30 when you hear the beater try to start, you’ll be in the running to win one of our five 1987 rides, possibly with $5000 in the trunk.

staff-scott-2013-t

Ryan Awram – Weekday Afternoons

Weekdays 2:00-6:00 pm

Fridays: This is the last week  you can win a pair of golf passes to Olympic View Golf Club for the The Q’s Monday Men’s Night!

staff-ryan-2013-t

Shayne Kaye- Evenings & Weekends

Evenings (6:00 pm-midnight) & weekend mornings (6:00 am-noon)

Week of September 18: Win $20 to New York Fries, and qualify for the Q!’s Beater Bonanza!

staff-shayne-2013-t

Megan Gibson – Late Shift & Weekends

The Q!’s Late Shift (midnight-5:30 am) & weekend evenings (6:00 pm-midnight)

Week of September 18: Win $20 to New York Fries, and qualify for the Q!’s Beater Bonanza!

staff-megan-2013-t

Lauren Duggan – Evenings & Weekends

Evenings (6:00 pm-midnight) & weekend afternoons (noon-6:00 pm)

Week of September 18: Win $20 to New York Fries, and qualify for the Q!’s Beater Bonanza!

staff-lauren-2013-t

Click here for our official contest rules and regulations.

!