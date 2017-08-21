Q! Contests
Q! contests by show
The Rock Door
Weekdays at 7:50 am The easiest radio contest on the west coast — The Q!’s Rock Door — is going up on the hoist.
The song behind the Rock Door will change — and be solved — every day. We’ll keep taking callers until someone gets it right, and the lucky solver will win one of our rotating prizes of questionable value.
Polka Monster
Weekdays at 8:15 am, The Q!’s Ed Bain straps on his accordion and belts out a rock tune with all the gusto his 5′ 3″ frame can manage.
Be the right caller to 250-475-1003 and correctly name the tune to win the exclusive and highly coveted Bobble Ed from The Q!
It’s all brought to you by 2 Burley Men The Island’s #1 Mover!
Scott James – Middays
Weekdays 9:00 am-2:00 pm
Week of September 18: Join me for Laff It Up at 1040am to win a pair of tickets to see the ultra-hilarious Jim Jefferies Saturday December 09 at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. Qualify for The Q’s Beater Bonanza: If you’re caller 30 when you hear the beater try to start, you’ll be in the running to win one of our five 1987 rides, possibly with $5000 in the trunk.
Ryan Awram – Weekday Afternoons
Weekdays 2:00-6:00 pm
Fridays: This is the last week you can win a pair of golf passes to Olympic View Golf Club for the The Q’s Monday Men’s Night!
Shayne Kaye- Evenings & Weekends
Evenings (6:00 pm-midnight) & weekend mornings (6:00 am-noon)
Week of September 18: Win $20 to New York Fries, and qualify for the Q!’s Beater Bonanza!
Megan Gibson – Late Shift & Weekends
The Q!’s Late Shift (midnight-5:30 am) & weekend evenings (6:00 pm-midnight)
Week of September 18: Win $20 to New York Fries, and qualify for the Q!’s Beater Bonanza!
Lauren Duggan – Evenings & Weekends
Evenings (6:00 pm-midnight) & weekend afternoons (noon-6:00 pm)
Week of September 18: Win $20 to New York Fries, and qualify for the Q!’s Beater Bonanza!