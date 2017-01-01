100.3 The Q! / The Zone @ 91-3 (CKKQ / CJZN)

A DIVISON OF THE JIM PATTISON BROADCAST GROUP

LIMITED PARTNERSHIP (“JPBGLP”)

GENERAL RULES AND REGULATIONS FOR ONLINE PROMOTIONS

LAST UPDATED FEBRUARY 2017

Application:

These rules and regulations shall apply to all on-line contests (the “Contest”) unless stipulated otherwise, and where alternate rules and regulations are made available to the public. If there are any discrepancies between these rules and regulations and any other rules and regulations posted for any particular Contest (the “Alternate Rules”), such discrepancy shall be resolved in favour of the Alternate Rules.

Eligibility:

The Contest is open to legal residents of Canada who have reached the age of majority in the province in which they reside. No person who is employed by the JPBGLP or its affiliate companies and no family member of such employee shall be entitled to enter the Contest.

In certain cases, minors under the age of majority will be permitted to enter the Contest and be eligible to win the prize. In no case, however will a minor be declared a winner without the prior written consent and release of liability of the minor’s parent or legal guardian.

How to Enter

There is no purchase necessary to enter the Contest.

Enter the contest by clicking on the “Enter Contest Here” button on the web-site.

Winners will be chosen by random draw, unless specified otherwise eg: Special On-line Contest.

Upon being declared a potential winner, the caller will be required to answer, unaided a time-limited mathematical skill testing question. Upon correctly answering that question, the potential winner will be declared the winner.

Value

No Prize may be exchanged for cash, sold or transferred to any third party.

Odds of Winning

The odds of winning the Contest are dependant on the number of entrants attempting to enter the Contest at any given time.

Liability

The winner acknowledges that the collection or use of the prize may be inherently dangerous and agrees to release and hold harmless the JPBGLP for any and all damages he may incur through entering the Contest or through the collection or use of the prize. The winner also agrees to sign a standard release and waiver of liability prior to claiming the prize which will generally be provided.

Each entrant and any potential or declared winner releases the JPBGLP, their subsidiaries, respective divisions, their parent corporations, their advertising and promotional agencies, their shareholders, officers, directors, employees, agents and representatives (hereinafter the “Beneficiaries”) from any and all liability for any and all damage, loss or liability suffered as a result of or arising from the entrant’s participation in the contest or the acceptance or use of his/her prize. In order to be declared a winner and prior to obtaining his/her prize, any potential or declared winner agrees to sign a declaration to such effect in the release form. The guest of a winner (or a parent or legal guardian in the case of a minor) will also have to sign such a declaration to that effect in the release form, failing which they will not be able to take part in the prize.

Facebook Contests

All Facebook contests held by 100.3 The Q! / The Zone @ 91-3 (CKKQ / CJZN) are in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. By entering the contest, you are acknowledging this rule and completely releasing Facebook for any and all damages you may incur through entering the Contest or through the collection or use of the prize.

Release of Privacy Rights

By entering this contest, each declared winner consents to the contest organizers, their representatives to use, at their sole discretion and if required, their name, photograph, likeness, testimonial related to the prize, place of residence and/or voice without compensation whatsoever and that, without limit as for the period of use, in any media and on a worldwide scale, for publicity purposes or for any purpose that may be considered relevant.

General

Prize winners shall be responsible for all costs and expenses not explicitly stated to form part of the prize, including but not limited to taxes, fees, gratuities, insurance, or travel to and from the airport where a prize includes travel.

Where the Prize includes travel, the Prize winner must ensure that he and his companion have all the necessary travel documents required to travel to the destination on the dates specified in the prize description.

Prior to receiving the Prize, the Prize winner shall sign a standard release and liability waiver absolving the JPBGLP of all its obligations under the Contest and accepting the Prize as awarded as full and final satisfaction of all items owed to him by the JPBGLP.

The JPBGLP may at its sole discretion substitute a prize or a portion thereof with an alternate prize of equal or greater value. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the JPBGLP shall not be responsible to substitute a prize or portion thereof where such prize can not be redeemed due to factors beyond its reasonable control.

In the event it is impossible, difficult and/or more costly for the JPBGLP to award a prize (or part of a prize) as described in these contest rules, the contest organizers reserve the right to award a prize (or part of a prize) of similar nature and equivalent value or, at their sole discretion, the value of the prize (or of the part of the prize) in cash.

The JPBGLP reserve the right, at their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this contest, in whole or in part, in the case of the occurrence of an event, an error or any human intervention that could corrupt or affect the administration, safety, impartiality or the running of the contest as provided in these contest rules.

All decisions of the JPBGLP or those of their representatives regarding this contest are final and binding.

By entering the Contest, all persons are deemed to have read and to have accepted these rules and regulations.