Jimi Hendrix Gets A Post Office Named After Him

Washington state officials have passed a bill which will see a post office near Jimi Hendrix‘s home city of Seattle renamed in his honor.

Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell both supported Rep. Adam Smith‘s bill to rechristen Renton Highlands Post Office as the James Marshall “Jimi” Hendrix Post Office. The bill became law last week after it passed unanimously, because why would it not. The post office in question is less than a kilometer from the Jimi Hendrix memorial in the Greenwood Memorial Park cemetary, where the rock icon is buried.

“I am honored to join in paying tribute to rock and roll icon and Seattle native Jimi Hendrix with the renaming of the Renton Highlands Post Office as the James Marshall ‘Jimi’ Hendrix Post Office Building,” Rep. Smith says in a media release. “This designation will further celebrate Hendrix’s deep connection to the Puget Sound region and help ensure that his creative legacy will be remembered by our community and inspire future generations.”

This is just the latest Seattle tribute to Hendrix, who was born and grew up in the city, and got schoolin’ at Garfield High School. A couple of years ago, the one hectare Jimi Hendrix Park opened near his childhood home in Seattle’s Central District, after about ten years’ worth of delays.

Said Janie Hendrix, Jimi’s sister and president and CEO of Experience Hendrix, during the park opening: “Seattle will always be Jimi’s home. This very area is where Jimi grew up, where his dreams were cultivated and his creative energy awakened, in many ways. So to see this amazing place of beauty, dedicated to Jimi and his artistry, blossom into reality is indescribably fulfilling.”

Love, Dr. Scott James



