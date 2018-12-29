Source: Nirvana Lob Sueball At Marc Jacobs Over Iconic Smiley Face Design

Nirvana have reportedly launched litigation against designer Marc Jacobs over some items in the Bootleg Redux Grunge collection, which seem to feature the band’s well known whacked out smiley face image.

The original smiley, for which the band have owned the trademark since 1992, first showed up on a flyer for the Nevermind release party in 1991. The Marc Jacobs version has an M and a J instead of Xs representing its eyes, and the text reads HEAVEN rather than NIRVANA, in a typeface which appears rather similar to the band’s Onyx typeface. The Bootleg Redux Grunge collection includes items originally developed for Perry Ellis in 1993, including shirts, sweaters, and socks.

Here are the two designs, Your Honor. Is one of these almost like the other? I have no more questions for this witness.

Nirvana Sues Marc Jacobs for Stealing Smiley Face Design https://t.co/2ZElDAxQve — TMZ (@TMZ) December 28, 2018

Love, Dr. Scott James



