It’s 11PM. Do You Know Where Your Kids Are? Also, Do You Know How Many You Have?

When I told you about Roger Daltrey’s autobiography a couple of months ago, I had no idea what the title was referring to … but it’s all clear now.

Thanks A Lot Mr Kibblewhite is actually a bit of shade directed at a teacher who advised young Daltrey that he was headed for failure in life, due to his academic struggles. As we all know now, thanks to his adventures with The Who and as a solo artist, he’s been anything but a failure — and his journey is written for all to see in a searing, honest book.

It chronicles his life alongside Pete Townshend, John Entwistle, and Keith Moon, examining battles with Townshend, the band’s knack for turning hotel room-trashing into an art form, his battle with depression, and his love life — which resulted in the discovery of three adult children about whom he didn’t know until after he turned 50.

Regarding that little surprise, Daltrey says he has no regrets: “I could have behaved more responsibly at times, but I was young, arrogant and yes, I admit it, I was enjoying myself and I can’t regret the consequences. To do that now would be to regret my children,” he says. “It has worked out great. My children stay in touch and they’re close, so that’s great. I’ve tried to do my best about a situation that couldn’t change because it happened a long time ago. I see my children as often as possible and each of them, at one time or another, has thanked me for giving them life and I’m grateful for that. I am a lucky bugger.”

Thanks A Lot Mr Kibblewhite is in meatspace and online bookstores now.

