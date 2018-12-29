Attention Frightened Turtle Types: It’s Almost Time For Your New Year’s Day Polar Bear Swim

If you’re filled with bravery or just the desire to support Victoria kids, firefighters, and others, you’ll have at least a couple of chilly options this January 01.

The New Year’s Day Polar Bear Swim at Esquimalt Lagoon (1130am) is open to everyone, and prizes will be handed out, including for the first person to hit the water. Proceeds will benefit KidSport Greater Victoria. Registration costs $5, or if you’d like to go full tilt super deluxe, $30 gets you a commemorative shirt, hot beverages, and access to heated shelters, which could come in mighty handy. The Victoria HarbourCats and Synergy Health Management are this year’s sponsors; the first ceremonial water incursion will be performed by a uniformed HarbourCats player.

There’s also the Otter Point Volunteer Fire Department Polar Bear Swim at Whiffin Spit in Sooke (1130am).

If you’re hosting another swim, e-mail me the info and I’ll add it to the list.

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report An Error Or A Typo