Police take man in custody after reported sex assault and act of indecency
Victoria police say they arrested a man accused being involved in a sexual assault and a separate act of indecency.
On Thursday, officers were called to the 600-block of Belleville Street for a reported sexual assault.
The woman said a man had approached her in a bathroom and sexually assaulted her before a bystander intervened and chased him off.
The woman was not physically harmed in the incident according to a release from the police.
Later that night after 10:30 p.m., patrol officers were called to a parkade in the 500-block of Yates Street after someone reported that a man was committing an indecent act while following a female.
Police say in both cases; the description of the man was the same and police were able to locate him and take him into custody.
He’s facing at least one charge for the indecent act while the sex assault investigation continues.