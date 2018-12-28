Police take man in custody after reported sex assault and act of indecency

Victoria police say they arrested a man accused being involved in a sexual assault and a separate act of indecency.

On Thursday, officers were called to the 600-block of Belleville Street for a reported sexual assault.

The woman said a man had approached her in a bathroom and sexually assaulted her before a bystander intervened and chased him off.

The woman was not physically harmed in the incident according to a release from the police.

Later that night after 10:30 p.m., patrol officers were called to a parkade in the 500-block of Yates Street after someone reported that a man was committing an indecent act while following a female.

Police say in both cases; the description of the man was the same and police were able to locate him and take him into custody.