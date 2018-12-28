Here’s Your Victoria World Juniors Info

The 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship is underway in Victoria and Vancouver; the full game packs which will get you into all 14 Victoria games are sold out, but if single game tickets become available, they’re released at 10am on game day. The schedule, which includes ticket links, is right over here.

Over at The Victoria Curling Club, The Cabin is the city’s Hockey Central, featuring live local bands, beverage gardens, food trucks, things to keep the kids busy, a games section, and more, and admission is free. Of course, you can catch the World Juniors action on The Cabin’s big screens.

The Cabin Schedule:

Friday December 28: 500pm til 100am

Saturday December 29: 200pm til 100am

Sunday December 30: 500pm til 100am

Monday December 31: 200pm til 100am

Wednesday January 02: 1200pm til 100am

