Are You Looking Forward To More Pearl Jam Fan Club Singles? Well, That’s A Shame, Then

Ever since the Earth’s crust was still red hot, Pearl Jam have been dishing out annual singles via their Ten Club, with punters all over the world looking forward to Santa or his representatives bringing them seven inchers containing live tunes, covers, collaborations, and other niceties. The schedule has been a bit lacking in recent years; the 2015 edition didn’t appear until May of 2016, and 2016’s effort was delayed until December of 2017. So far, there’s no sign of the 2017 and 2018 editions, and although the band have reassured everyone that they’ll be issued at some point, there won’t be any more Ten Club goodness after that.

Quoth the Pearl Jam website:

Beginning January 1, 2019 the Ten Club Single will be discontinued. We hope that you have enjoyed these special collectibles over the past 25+ years. All members who purchased or renewed their membership in 2017 and/or 2018 will still receive the MP3 downloads of the Ten Club Single for those years. Members who purchased or renewed their membership at the Analog level in 2017 and/or 2018 will also receive the limited edition vinyl for those years once physical production is complete. Pearl Jam and all of us at Ten Club appreciate the loyalty and dedication from our members. It has been amazing to watch the fan club evolve over the years into the tight-knit community it is today, and we’re excited to see what the future holds. Thank you, Pearl Jam & Ten Club

So that’s that, then. The Ten Club archive is over here at the official Pearl Jam fan hangout.

