RCMP investigating abduction and assault in Nanaimo

RCMP in Nanaimo are investigating what appears to be an assault and abduction after a man was found beaten and tied up at a property in the southern rural area of the city.

Police say the owner of the property called police at about 2:00am on Thursday, reporting an assault and abduction.

The 25-year-old male victim was transported to local hospital by one of the attending officers and received treatment for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

He told police he had managed to stab one of his assailants.

RCMP say 30 minutes later, a 30-year-old male arrived at the emergency ward with an apparent upper body stab wound.

Police took the man into custody and are investigating to see if the two incidents are connected.

” Investigators are attempting to connect the two incidents however, at this time the investigation remains in the preliminary stages”, said Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.