Netflix Canada January 2019
Dec 26, 2018 Megan Gibson
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! A few things are leaving Netflix; here’s what to watch before New Years Day.
January 1
- Shrek
- Straight Outta Compton
- The Book of Life
January 15
- Suicide Squad
January 18
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
January 25
- Captain America: The First Avenger
January 28
- Arrival
There are quite a few additions to Netflix starting January 1st; here’s how they’ll kick off the New Year!
January 1
- A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 3
- Across the Universe
- Adrift
- Bad Boys
- Black Hawk Down
- Blood Diamond
- Comedians of the World
- Daddy Day Care
- Grown Ups 2
- Loving
- Mona Lisa Smile
- My Best Friend’s Wedding
- Pinky Malinky
- Tears of the Sun
- The Cable Guy
- The Karate Kid Part II
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
- Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
- XXX & XXX: State of the Union
January 2
- A Quiet Place
- Bring It On 1-5
- Red Dragon
- The Bourne Identity
- The Bourne Legacy
- The Bourne Supremacy
- The Bourne Ultimatum
January 4
- And Breathe Normally
- Lionheart
January 9
- GODZILLA The Planet Eater
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
January 10
- When Heroes Fly
January 11
- Friends From College Season 2
- ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium
- Sex Education
- Solo
- The Last Laugh
- Titans
January 15
- Revenger
- Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry
- The Reaping
January 18
- Carmen Sandiego
- Close
- FYRE: The Greatest Party that Never Happened
- GIRL
- Grace and Frankie Season 5
- IO
- Soni
- Trigger Warning with Killer Mike
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 5
January 21
- Book Club
- Justice
January 24
- Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
January 25
- Animas
- Black Earth Rising
- Club de Cuervos Season 4
- Kingdom
- Medici: The Magnificent
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2
January 27
- Z Nation Season 5
January 29
- Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All
- Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp
January 30
- Disney Pixar’s The Incredibles 2
January 31
- Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Source: MobileSyrup
Happy Netflixing! ~Megan
Comments