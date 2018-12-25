Netflix Canada January 2019

Dec 26, 2018 Megan Gibson

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! A few things are leaving Netflix; here’s what to watch before New Years Day.

January 1

  • Shrek
  • Straight Outta Compton
  • The Book of Life

January 15

  • Suicide Squad

January 18

  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

January 25

  • Captain America: The First Avenger

January 28

  • Arrival

There are quite a few additions to Netflix starting January 1st; here’s how they’ll kick off the New Year!

January 1

  • A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 3
  • Across the Universe
  • Adrift
  • Bad Boys
  • Black Hawk Down
  • Blood Diamond
  • Comedians of the World
  • Daddy Day Care
  • Grown Ups 2
  • Loving
  • Mona Lisa Smile
  • My Best Friend’s Wedding
  • Pinky Malinky
  • Tears of the Sun
  • The Cable Guy
  • The Karate Kid Part II
  • The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
  • Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
  • XXX & XXX: State of the Union

January 2

  • A Quiet Place
  • Bring It On 1-5
  • Red Dragon
  • The Bourne Identity
  • The Bourne Legacy
  • The Bourne Supremacy
  • The Bourne Ultimatum

January 4

  • And Breathe Normally
  • Lionheart

January 9

  • GODZILLA The Planet Eater
  • Solo: A Star Wars Story

January 10

  • When Heroes Fly

January 11

  • Friends From College Season 2
  • ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium
  • Sex Education
  • Solo
  • The Last Laugh
  • Titans

January 15

  • Revenger
  • Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry
  • The Reaping

January 18

  • Carmen Sandiego
  • Close
  • FYRE: The Greatest Party that Never Happened
  • GIRL
  • Grace and Frankie Season 5
  • IO
  • Soni
  • Trigger Warning with Killer Mike
  • Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 5

January 21

  • Book Club
  • Justice

January 24

  • Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

January 25

  • Animas
  • Black Earth Rising
  • Club de Cuervos Season 4
  • Kingdom
  • Medici: The Magnificent
  • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2

January 27

  • Z Nation Season 5

January 29

  • Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All
  • Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp

January 30

  • Disney Pixar’s The Incredibles 2

January 31

  • Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Source: MobileSyrup

Happy Netflixing! ~Megan

 

