Netflix Canada January 2019

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! A few things are leaving Netflix; here’s what to watch before New Years Day.

January 1

Shrek

Straight Outta Compton

The Book of Life

January 15

Suicide Squad

January 18

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

January 25

Captain America: The First Avenger

January 28

Arrival

There are quite a few additions to Netflix starting January 1st; here’s how they’ll kick off the New Year!

January 1

A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 3

Across the Universe

Adrift

Bad Boys

Black Hawk Down

Blood Diamond

Comedians of the World

Daddy Day Care

Grown Ups 2

Loving

Mona Lisa Smile

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Pinky Malinky

Tears of the Sun

The Cable Guy

The Karate Kid Part II

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

XXX & XXX: State of the Union

January 2

A Quiet Place

Bring It On 1-5

Red Dragon

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

January 4

And Breathe Normally

Lionheart

January 9

GODZILLA The Planet Eater

Solo: A Star Wars Story

January 10

When Heroes Fly

January 11

Friends From College Season 2

ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium

Sex Education

Solo

The Last Laugh

Titans

January 15

Revenger

Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry

The Reaping

January 18

Carmen Sandiego

Close

FYRE: The Greatest Party that Never Happened

GIRL

Grace and Frankie Season 5

IO

Soni

Trigger Warning with Killer Mike

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 5

January 21

Book Club

Justice

January 24

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

January 25

Animas

Black Earth Rising

Club de Cuervos Season 4

Kingdom

Medici: The Magnificent

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2

January 27

Z Nation Season 5

January 29

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp

January 30

Disney Pixar’s The Incredibles 2

January 31

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Happy Netflixing! ~Megan