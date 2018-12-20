BC votes to stick with the same voting system

We aren’t changing to a proportional representation voting system.

Elections BC says 61.3 per cent of voters chose to stay with the current first past the post system.

1,403,358 completed voting packages were handed in by the deadline. The turnout represents 42.9 per cent of registered voters.

B.C Premier John Horgan released a statement following the announcement: “British Columbians have now spoken and chosen to stick with the current voting system. This referendum was held because we believe that this decision needed to be up to people, not politicians. While many people, myself included, are disappointed in the outcome, we respect people’s decision.”

It’s the third time the idea of using proportional representation has failed in a referendum.

In 2005, about 57 per cent of ballots were cast in favour of proportional representation, which did not meet the threshold of 60 per cent to make it binding on the government.

Four years later, 61 per cent voted in favour of first past the post.