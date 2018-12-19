Boxing Day Blowout on The Q!

On Boxing Day, Mr Q wants you to win our very last pair of World Junior Tickets.

On December 26th all you have to do is listen for the Q-2-Call and be Caller #30 to qualify to win a pair of tickets to the Quarter Final Game on Wednesday, January 2nd @ 5PM at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre! It’s the very last one in Victoria and a guaranteed hangover cure, better than pickle juice!

Winner will be announced Thursday, December 27th on The Q! Morning Show.

(Tickets must be picked up or arranged for pick up no later than Monday, January 31st by calling 250-475-0100)