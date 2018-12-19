Couple accused of plotting to blow up Legislature will not got to jail

The B.C. Court of Appeals says a couple found guilty of terrorism related offences will not be going to jail.

Jon Nuttal, and Amada Kurody were arrested in connection with a plot to plant pressure cooker bombs at the BC Legislature in 2013.

They were initially found guilty, but the charges were later stayed and now the Court of Appeals says they won’t face prison time because of the way the RCMP handled the case.

The decision was delivered Monday morning by Justice Elizabeth Bennett, but the ruling by a three-member panel of the B-C Court of Appeal was unanimous.

Bennett says the judge hearing the original trial against the couple was correct in determining they were manipulated by the R-C-M-P into planting explosive devices around the legislature on Canada Day, 2013.