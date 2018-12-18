Win Your PIGS Tickets From Scott “Pict” James

Canada’s Pink Floyd are coming back to the McPherson next year, as PIGS perform Dark Side Of The Moon in its entirety, along with other classic Floyd material — and I’m going to take some time off from grooving in a cave with several species of small furry animals to give you an opportunity to win your tickets this week (Monday December 17 through Friday December 21).

Listen for any Pink Floyd song on The Q between 10am and 11am, and call me at 250 475 100.3 when you hear it. If you’re caller nine, you and a guest will be off to experience The Great White North’s most authentic Pink Floyd tribute, Friday May 31, courtesy of Mister Q.

Note: This video contains NSFW language.

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report An Error Or A Typo