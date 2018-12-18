RCMP investigate carjacking in Langford

Dec 18, 2018 Art Aronson

West Shore RCMP are investigating an alleged car jacking in Langford on Monday night.

It reportedly happened near the Millstream McDonalds restaurant at around 9pm.

A 52-year-old man says while he was sitting and idling in a parking lot, a man came up threw open the car door and tossed him to the ground before taking off.

The car stolen was a white 2009 Nissan Versa.

 

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30’s, estimated to be about 5-foot 7inches tall and about 160 pounds. He was reportedly wearing a black jack, white pants, beige boots and a black toque.

The man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

