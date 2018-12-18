RCMP investigate carjacking in Langford

West Shore RCMP are investigating an alleged car jacking in Langford on Monday night.

It reportedly happened near the Millstream McDonalds restaurant at around 9pm.

A 52-year-old man says while he was sitting and idling in a parking lot, a man came up threw open the car door and tossed him to the ground before taking off.

The car stolen was a white 2009 Nissan Versa.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30’s, estimated to be about 5-foot 7inches tall and about 160 pounds. He was reportedly wearing a black jack, white pants, beige boots and a black toque.

The man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.