Victoria police are warning the public after an armed stranger allegedly entered a woman’s apartment and sexually assaulted her this weekend.

Officers say they were called to the woman’s apartment in theĀ 800-block of Ellery Street in Esquimalt around 1:00am Saturday.

She fled the suite and reported the incident, then was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.