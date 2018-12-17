Miserable Grinches Steal Needy Kids’ Toys From The Salvation Army, Kind Individuals And Businesses Step Up To Replace Them

I can’t imagine what kind of pathetic excuse for a civilized person you need to be to steal toys from a Salvation Army truck and deprive needy kids of a bit of happiness, but that’s exactly what happened, as ten bags of toys worth about $5,000 vanished from a truck parked outside the Salvation Army’s Stan Hagen Centre For Families on Quadra Street.

The response has been nothing if not heartwarming. Not only have members of the community offered to help — including some of limited means who might not really be able to afford it — the Canadian Tire store in Hillside Shopping Centre has invited the Salvation Army over to take what they need from the toy department this morning. And according to store manager Greg Honour, it’s a true case of payback: he says that when the store owner was a child, it was the Salvation Army which made it possible for his family to have a festive dinner and presents under the tree.

To further the cause, a Salvation Army youth group is holding a toy drive tomorrow from 6pm til 9pm in the Citadel parking lot at 4030 Douglas Street.

Love, Dr. Scott James



