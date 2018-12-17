If You’re Going To Take Guitar Lessons, You May As Well Take Them From One Of The Best

You could do worse than getting guitar lessons from someone with ten Grammy Awards and five decades of stage experience under his belt. That someone is Carlos Santana, and class is in session.

The legendary 71 year old announced via social media that he’ll be offering guitar lessons through MasterClass. “My intentions, motives, and purpose, with this online class, are to help ignite a new wave of creative spirit around the world and inspire you to create music and carry yourself on and off stage the same way we try to navigate life — with passion and joy,” he says in a video announcement on Facebook. “In the class, you will learn about the influences, as well as the musical and spiritual moments in my life that have shaped my playing, songs, and heart throughout my career,” he says.

The program costs $CAD240 per year, and can be accessed on desktop or mobile. It’s composed of thirteen lessons with exclusive access to videos and learning materials, all under the watchful eye of Professor Santana. You’ll find more information over here.

