App Contest -Win World Juniors Tickets!

We’ve got (more) World Juniors tickets to giveaway and you can only win via our App! Starting now all you need to do is press the “WIN” button on The Q! App and you’re instantly directed to our exclusive contest page for a chance to snag a pair of tickets to the World Juniors Quarter Final game on Wednesday, January 2nd at 1:00PM.

Don’t have it on your mobile device? Visit TheQ.FM to download for Android devices or the IPhone. It’s free, and you can listen online wherever you go- it’s like having a radio in your pocket! There’s more features than you can shake a stick at, including Alarm Clock, Contest and News alerts. There’s also an Open Mic feature, for the discerning listener who doesn’t have time to mess around with phone numbers — send your audio requests to us directly! (Seriously, would you get it already? We took out a second mortgage on the Q! Studio to make these Apps!)

Contest closes Friday, December 28th @ 11:59PM. The lucky winner will be contacted on Monday, December 31st by The Q! Morning Show with guest hosts Scott James & Art Aronson.

(*Winner will have to pick up tickets on Monday, December 31st between 8:30AM and 1:00PM. If they are not able to do that, will have to arrange with Q! Promotion Dept for pick up at “Will Call” )

-Amelia, Free Stuff Dept