Here Comes Toto, In Toto

It’s ironic, in a non-Alanis, actual ironic way, that people who hadn’t ever heard of Toto suddenly knew all about them thanks to a song done by a band who are not Toto, after Weezer got their first number one in about ten years with their cover of Africa (Toto subsequently returned the favor with their version of Weezer’s Hash Pipe).

Striking while the iron is hot, Toto are releasing a new limited edition box set titled All In. As the name suggests, it contains all of their studio albums through 1999’s Mindfields, plus the de rigueur bonus content. One of those extra nuggets is Old Is New, which contains various things which never made it onto their released records; the appetizer is Devil’s Tower, which apparently is something which was at one point destined for inclusion on the blockbuster 1982 album Toto IV, which is the one which first unleashed Africa on the world. “We originally recorded this track with Mike and Jeff Porcaro back in 1981 during the sessions for Toto IV,” says Steve Lukather in a media release. “We never recorded a lead vocal or had lyrics for this one, so Joseph finished it up for us recently.” Joseph Williams, as you may recall, came on board in 1986, a couple of years after founding vocalist Bobby Kimball was handed his pink slip.

You’ll need to free up some space on your shelf: 17 LPs and 13 CDs comprise All In, and there are also two Blu-rays: Toto IV in 5.1 surround sound, and a Live In Paris concert from 1990. The previously unreleased Live In Tokyo EP from 1980 is also included, and of Old Is New‘s ten tracks, seven have not been heard before. Everything has of course had the remastering treatment, and there’s an 80 page hardcover book, and a certificate of authenticity, signed by the band. The collection is only available via Toto’s website, and will set you back $US499.99.

If anyone was wondering if Williams was the right guy to take over lead vocals for some of the most revered session musicians on the planet, this — captured live in Poland — probably helped dispel any doubts:

