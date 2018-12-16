Word On The Street: Dave Grohl’s Making A Film About Dave Grohl

Dave Grohl, who knows that if you want something done right, you might want to do it yourself, certainly knows his way around the world of film, and those chops should come in handy on his upcoming project, which is ostensibly about his own life, according to his mom.

Virginia Grohl first alluded to the forthcoming documentary during a chat with Sydney Morning Herald hacks earlier this year, and subsequent social notworking blurbs seem to indicate that it is indeed a thing, and is currently in production. Grohl showed up at his former high school, Annandale, in Virginia, with a film crew in tow.

Went outside to investigate a film crew on campus only to discover that it was Dave Grohl from ⁦@foofighters⁩ who went to AHS and whose mother was an English teacher at AHS. What a treat! Go Atoms!! pic.twitter.com/bPq5WQcFeF — Tim Thomas (@tjthomas02) December 11, 2018

Details are sketchy at this point, although sources say the documentary might involve his siblings, and would examine his career “from Scream to Nirvana to Foo Fighters”.

