Jesse Roper Drops Into The Q And Unleashes A New Tune

Jesse Roper‘s new song Should’ve Known Better is getting a lot of thumbs up from Q listeners, and deservedly so. The Metchosin Man dropped into The Rock Research Center today to talk about cats ‘n dogs, that awe-inspiring piece of metal around his neck, the new EP and more — and he played yet another new song for us.

We also talked about The Fishin’ Musician’s Kitchen, which is a new video project from Jesse’s amazing drummer, Steve “King” Ling. Go out on the water, catch some fish, bring them back, cook them up, have a jam session. What could be better? Find out more right over here.

Love, Dr. Scott James



