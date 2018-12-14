Young Alberta hockey team visiting Victoria has missing jerseys and gear

Victoria police are investigating after a hockey academy team based in Alberta reported missing jerseys and equipment.

The the Banff Academy team, a Banff, Alberta-based international team of 15-to-17-year-old hockey players from around the world were staying at a hotel in the 2800-block of Douglas Street overnight on Thursday and awoke to find missing jerseys and goalie gear.

The goalie equipment stolen include was all CCM branded and includes a blocker, catcher, chest and shoulder protector, goalie pants and goalie mask.

The team, here for a hockey tournament were forced to borrow jerseys and gear for a game this morning.

If you have information about this incident or the jerseys’ location please call us at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).