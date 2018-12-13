The 2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductions Are Finalized, And I Do Not Have The Sadness After All

A couple of months ago, I revealed your 2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nominees, and asserted that I would have the sadness if Roxy Music got snubbed. Well, as it turns out, I do not. They will in fact be ascending next year, alongside Janet Jackson, Radiohead, Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, The Zombies, and The Cure. Nicks is already in, as a member of Fleetwood Mac, so this makes her the only woman to get into the Hall twice.

Snubbees this time around include Kraftwerk, Rage Against The Machine, Todd Rundgren, Rufus & Chaka Khan, LL Cool J, MC5, John Prine, and Devo.

Says Nicks in a media release: “I have a lot to say about this, but I will save those words for later. For now I will just say, I have been in a band since 1968. To be recognized for my solo work makes me take a deep breath and smile. It’s a glorious feeling.”

Jackson’s also positive: “Thank you Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” she says. “I am truly honored and I am happy to be in there with my brothers.”

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott gracefully gives a nod to some of his fellow players: “Now we can stop holding our breath. How wonderful to be in the same club as the Rolling Stones and the Beatles and the Who and Queen … It’s a nice badge of honor.”

For The Zombies’ Colin Blunstone, this marks the end of a lot of toe-tapping: the band have been eligible since 1989, and they’ve been nominated three times before. “You do start to doubt that it could happen,” he says, understandably. “I’ve tried to be fairly philosophical about it and tell myself that if we don’t get inducted, it’s just a bit of fun. Don’t take it too seriously. But of course when you’re actually inducted, everything changes. You think, ‘This is a career-defining [and] life-defining moment.’” His longtime bandmate Rod Argent is on the same page. “I know it’s fashionable in some circles to say, ‘I don’t mind whether I get into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame or not,’” he says. “But that is not how I’ve ever felt. When we were first nominated, that felt like a huge honor in its own right. And this time to turn the corner and get inducted, feels fantastic … I’m just so delighted.”

The induction dog ‘n pony show will be held on Friday March 29 at Brooklyn’s Barclay Center; an edited version will be broadcast on HBO later, and ticket details are forthcoming next month.

Stevie Nicks: Matt Becker [CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

Janet Jackson: Andy L [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

Radiohead: Samuel Wiki

