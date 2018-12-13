Keith Richards on drinking, ‘It was time to quit’

The Rolling Stones‘ Keith Richards says he’s cut back drastically on his drinking, admitting in a new interview that “it was time to quit”.

Richards will turn 75 on December 18.

Richards tells Rolling Stone he’s been curbing his drinking for “about a year now”, and says he “pulled the plug on it. I got fed up with it.”

“It was time to quit,” Richards said. “Just like all the other stuff.”

Asked if it had been an adjustment, “You can call it that, yeah. But I don’t notice any difference really – except for I don’t drink. I wasn’t feeling [right]. I’ve done it. I didn’t want that anymore.”

Richards reportedly gave up cocaine in 2006 after falling from a tree and undergoing brain surgery. These days, Richards says he still has “a glass of wine occasionally, and a beer.”

No word if Keith still smokes a morning joint as he said in 2015.

