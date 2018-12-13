Esquimalt man arrested in online child porn case

A 42-year-old Esquimalt man is facing charges related to Child pornography.

Victoria Police say they started an investigation in March into a computer user who was allegedly sharing child sexual abuse videos.

Once investigators determined where the computer was located, they searched a home and made an arrest last week.

“42 exhibits were seized and the majority will be forensically examined in the coming weeks,” police said in a release.

The man faces two charges related to child exploitation as recommended by police.

Police say he’s been released on a promise to appear and with conditions.