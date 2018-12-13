‘Dreams Do Come True’: pizza vending machine

The first automated pizza-oven in Canada is launching on Friday December 13 in Toronto.

PizzaForno will open for business at a busy corner in downtown Yorkville, serving patrons with made-fresh pizzas, ready in under three minutes.

A screen on the vending machine shows the journey the pizza makes from the hand topping, through the refrigerated section, through baking and finally to delivery out of the front slot of the machine.

Prices range from $11 to $14 a pizza.

