The Grinch has struck in Victoria.

Police say 10 bags filled with donated Christmas toys have been stolen from a truck in the parking lot of the the Salvation army on Quadra Street.

Police were called there yesterday to investigate.

They are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anybody with information is asked to call us at 250-995-7654. Information can also be anonymously provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).