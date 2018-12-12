World Juniors: Team Canada At The Q Centre

Here comes your chance to cheer on Team Canada as they look to defend Gold on their home turf, as they take on USports All-Stars in three exhibition games at The Q Centre.

Tourism, Arts & Culture Minister Responsible for Sport and Multiculturalism Lisa Beare joined Premier John Horgan and BC Hockey representatives yesterday to welcome the 2019 World Juniors to British Columbia.

Games are scheduled for 6pm today and tomorrow, and 2pm on Friday. Reserved seat tickets are $15, available right here, or at The Q Centre box office.

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report An Error Or A Typo