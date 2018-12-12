There’ll Be No Shortage Of Classic Rockin’ Next Summer In Vancouver

If you’re in Vancouver Friday August 16 through Sunday August 18, jonesing for some classic rock, get yourself across the Lions Gate Bridge to North Vancouver, where the Rock Ambleside festival will serve up a smörgåsbord of classic Canadian and international rockers, including Blue Öyster Cult, Tom Cochrane with Red Rider, Honeymoon Suite, Quiet Riot, Pat Travers, The Romantics, The Headpins, Streetheart, SAGA, Sass Jordan and David Wilcox.

Some of the acts will feature familiar faces, while others will showcase new members; BÖC are still fronted by Buck Dharma and Eric Bloom, who have been on the job with the band for fifty-ish years. Honeymoon Suite, SAGA, and Red Rider are mostly still intact. Quiet Riot, however, are now led by ex-American Idol contestant James Durbin, who joins drummer Frankie Banali and bassman Chuck Wright. Their original lead singer Kevin Dubrow succumbed to a cocaine overdose eleven years ago. Katrina Lawrence replaced Darby Mills as lead vocalist for Headpins, and after Streetheart leader Kenny Shields passed away last year, shortly after the band appeared at the Laketown Rock festival, Paul McNair stepped in.

Full tilt weekend packages for Rock Ambleside are priced from $165.50. VIP tickets are $449.50 plus tax; single day tickets are coming soon. Tickets can be had here and here, or by calling 1 866 514 5050.

