Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is the most-streamed song from the 20th century

Having a biopic in theatres couldn’t hurt: Bohemian Rhapsody has become the most-streamed song from the 20th century.

Music label Universal Music Group, which represents Queen, says the song and official video for Bohemian Rhapsody have more than 1.6 billion streams globally across all major streaming services.

“So the River of Rock Music has metamorphosed into streams! Very happy that our music is still flowing to the max!” Queen’s Brian May said in a statement.

The biopic movie about Queen and Freddie Mercury so far has grossed almost $600 million worldwide.

The song Bohemian Rhapsody from the band’s 1975 album, A Night at the Opera, charted on the Billboard Hot 100 in November.

~Ryan