Mr. Black Sabbath Meets Mac Sabbath And Boy Could I Use A Big Mac All Of A Sudden [Warning: Profanity]

Noted Mumbly McMumbleface and cussin’ fan Ozzy Osbourne recently came face to face with a rather brilliantly-named parody of his well-known orchestra: Mac Sabbath. And yes, it was just as bizarre as you imagine.

In a previously unreleased video from his show, Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour, Mister Prince Of Darkness plunges into a fast food abyss, as he, his son Jack, and Jack’s daughter Pearl plop down in front of a red and yellow curtain. “What the f***k is this?” says Ozzy. As the curtain comes down, the band launches into something which sounds like Iron Man, except that the band are all dressed up like versions of Happy Meal™ characters. “I am frying pan,” announces Ronald Osbourne, as he holds out a flaming pan while Slayer MacCheeze, Grimalice, and The Cat Burglar fire up one of Sabbath‘s big hits. Ozzy cackles away as the scene becomes more and more surreal, and then greets each Osbourne when the tune is done. “Where are you guys from?” he queries, to which Ronald replies, quick as a whip, “Originally from Birminghamburger.”

Think being a frontclown is a breeze? Hah. “Being Ronald Osbourne, the front-clown for Mac Sabbath, isn’t easy. I have to meet all these fry-by-night ‘Drive-through metal’ icons like Burger King Diamond, Cinnibon Jovi and KFCC DeVille, look them in the eye and pretend like my indigestion is not acting up. Today is quite different. Today I met Ozzy Freaking Osbourne. Some big clown shoes to fill.” Oh, and just in case you haven’t got it yet: “You might not believe this, but without Black Sabbath, Mac Sabbath would not exist.”

Ozzy appeared to like what he was seeing and hearing. “To be honest with you, I was just watching the clownery. It’s fun … If you can’t stand the laugh, don’t f*****g do it.”

If you happen to find yourself in Los Angeles on Friday December 28, you can catch Mac Sabbath with The Dickies at the Fonda Theater.

Love, Dr. Scott James



