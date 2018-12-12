Bojack Horseman, Starring [Insert Your Name Here]

Omaze is an outfit which gives punters chances to win some pretty awe-inspiring prizes in return for charitable donations; this summer, they gave away a trip to LA, including a visit to The Clubhouse, the top-secret rehearsal and recording hangout of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers — and recently, someone won a trip to Liverpool to get up on stage and sing a duet with Sir Paul McCartney. It’s decent, eh. And this time, Omaze wants to put you in one of my favorite Netflix shows, namely Bojack Horseman.

Series creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg says an Omaze fundraising page has been set up which lets fans make donations to the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund; one dough tosser-inner will be selected, and will receive the top prize of a trip to Hollywoo, where they’ll be “drawn into Bojack Horseman as yourself or the animal of your choice.”

Waksberg (and Horseman, kinda) opened the kimono on the draw in a video on the horsie’s official Twitter page. “To benefit a great cause, we’re gonna fly you out to LA for the day,” he says. “You’re gonna see how we make the show behind the scenes, you’re gonna meet all the people who put the show together. And then at the end of it, we’re gonna draw a picture of you or a pet or the animal of your choice, and we’re gonna draw that as a character on the show.”

come be in my show but you cant talk and this doesnt count as sag credit https://t.co/yGM1dXAgOF pic.twitter.com/ycsnXBffso — BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) December 11, 2018

The prize, natch, also includes flights and a four star hotel stay for the winner and a guest, and a donation of ten bucks will get you 100 entries. More details can be found right over this way.

