Victoria Royals Fans: Prepare Your Bruins For Saturday Night

This Saturday night at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre will be quite bear-able, as The Victoria Royals‘ Teddy Bear Toss returns in support of various kids’ charities.

When the Royals score their first goal, new and gently-used teddy bears will rain down, and will make Christmas brighter for a lot of good boys and girls. As well, the first 2,000 fans through the doors will get a set of 2018-2019 Royals collector cards. And, in case you forget to remember to not forget to remember to bring a teddy bear, Mini-Martys will be for sale, with all proceeds going to the BC Children’s Hospital.

The Royals host Portland Winterhawks tonight and tomorrow night, and Prince George Cougars Friday night. All puck droppage happens at 705pm.

