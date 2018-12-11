Provincial count shows over 7,600 experiencing homeless

A two-year study of the provinces’ homeless shows there were at least 7,655 people are experiencing homelessness.

The B.C. government says the first ever study included 24 different communities.

The report says indigenous peoples and former children in care are significantly over represented.

Shane Simpson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction says in a release, it’s a stark reminder that social programs need to be reworked.

“Too many British Columbians – working, on a pension, suffering from illness – have been left behind for far too long. This level of homelessness should never have been allowed to take hold. The numbers we’re seeing make us even more determined to make housing more available and affordable for all British Columbians.”

The government says it will release it’s homeless action plan as part of B.C.’s first Poverty Reduction Strategy in early 2019.