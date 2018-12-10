Win Your Butchart Gardens Magic Of Christmas Passes From Scott James

If you’re a fan of walkin’ in a winter wonderland, I think you’ll be a massive fan of walkin’ in Butchart Gardens during their 32nd annual Magic Of Christmas event, which is underway through Sunday January 06. This family favorite features thousands of twinkling lights, an outdoor skating rink, traditonal carollers, and much more. It’s 22 hectares of fabulously fine festive fun, and we’d like you to enjoy it courtesy of the very jolly Mister Q.

Join me at 1050am this week (Monday December 10 through Friday December 14), and I’ll ask you a question about a Christmas-y song. Text the answer to me at 250 475 100.3, along with your first and last name, and I’ll put you in the just-before-2pm draw for two Butchart Gardens Magic Of Christmas passes, worth about $55.

Oh, and I know you’re busy (we’re into the busiest part of the year, after all), and you might miss the clue. So, I’ll put it up a replay of each day’s clue, here. Don’t tell anyone.

Love, Dr. Scott James



