Girl stuck in Saanich crosswalk, police looking for vehicle

A six-year-old girl was struck in a crosswalk in Saanich on Monday morning.

Police are looking for the vehicle and driver which didn’t stay at the scene.

It happened at the intersection of Glanford Avenue and Kenneth Street, just north of McKenzie Avenue at around 7:30 a.m. The driver kept driving northbound on Glenford.

Police description of the vehicle is a late-80s or early-90s white box-shaped Honda, with damage to its passenger side mirror.

The girl suffered what police are calling non-life-threatening injuries.