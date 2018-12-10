Weapons recovered in Colwood Freud investigation

West Shore RCMP seized two firearms and what is believed to be several stolen identification pieces during a raid in Colwood.

Mounties say they made the discovery while executing a search warrant at a residence on the 800 block of Cecil Blogg Drive on Dec. 3rd. The warrant was part of a fraud investigation.

A stolen bolt action rifle– a break action shotgun — as well as a quantity of unknown drug substances and drug paraphernalia were also seized.

“Any time police can take a stolen firearm off the street is important for the safety and well being of our community. The West Shore RCMP Crime Reduction Unit will continue to actively target those involved in drug and weapon offences,” says Cst. Matt Rowat of the Crime Reduction Unit.

The investigation is continuing by the Crime Reduction Unit.