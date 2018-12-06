writer: “dear straight people, stop singing the word ‘f****t’ in Pogues’ Fairytale of New York”

The word ‘f****t’ from The Pogues’ 1988 Christmas song ‘Fairytale of New York’ should be removed because it’s a “homophobic slur”, argues a student journalist.

Thomas Haynes, recently wrote an article for The Tab, says the lyric in track is “as bad as using the N-word”.

The verse that contains the word that he finds offensive reads:

“You’re a bum / You’re a punk / You’re an old slut on junk / Lying there almost dead on a drip in that bed / You scumbag, you maggot / You cheap lousy f****t / Happy Christmas your arse / I pray God it’s our last.”

Haynes writes in his article, “For some, “f****t” is just another weapon turned against homophobes, a way to way to snigger at ‘the straights’ being bone-headed and ignorant. But for others it will always evoke very specific memories of being bullied either online or in real life, or having to listen to their mates band it about as an insult.”

Facebook users say Shane MacGowan and Kirsty McColl were referring to the old Irish slang word, faggot, which means a lazy person, when they wrote the song.

The student writer called on YouTube to remove the video from the platform because none of The Pogues bandmembers nor its guest singer, the late Kirsty McColl, are gay.