Hockey Canada camps for coaches and young players

B.C. Hockey and Hockey Canada are teaming up to provide young players and coaches with some unique training opportunities in Victoria.

The development camps coincide with the World Junior Hockey Championship is being held in Vancouver and Victoria.

The primary focus of these camps is centered on on-ice fundamental skills, with time scheduled for life skill enhancement in areas such as respect, fitness and teamwork.

The Victoria camps will be held at The Q Centre in Colwood.

You can find out more on the dates and how to register here.