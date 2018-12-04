If You’re Easily Offended, Beware – Mötley Crüe’s The Dirt Biopic Is Coming For You

According to noted Mötley Crüe lead wailer and bad temper possessor Vince Neil, the film version of the band’s tell-all book The Dirt is going to hit theaters Friday March 22 via Netflix Studios.

Neil opened the kimono on the film and waxed ebulliently profane on Twitter this weekend: “Wow!!! Just left Netflix offices,” he wrote. “Just saw ‘The Dirt’ movie!! F****n awesome!! Can’t wait for everyone to see it! Released March 22!! Yea!!!”

Neil will be portrayed by Daniel Webber, Machine Gun Kelly will play Tommy Lee, Douglas Booth will appear as Nikki Sixx, and Iwan Rheon will play Mick Mars. The band revealed earlier this year that they’ve recorded four new tunes for the film’s soundtrack.

There may be cussin’. And possibly boobs.

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report An Error Or A Typo