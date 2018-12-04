BC Ferries add sailings for holiday season

BC Ferries is adding additional sailings for the holiday season.

There will be 130 additional sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen- the most popular route in the fleet.

An extra 30 sailings will be added between Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay.

Anyone braving travel should know BC Ferries expects Dec. 23 to be the busiest day before Christmas and Dec. 26 to 28 are expected to have the highest traffic volume after Christmas.

B.C. Ferries has tips for travelling during the holiday season here:

Photo from B.C.Ferries.com