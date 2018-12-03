Deer reportedly chase boys on scooters

It appears to be another example of the urban deer problem in Oak Bay.

Police say on Monday, November 26; two boys report being chased by an aggressive buck with antlers while they were riding on their scooters on Lulie Street.

The boys were reportedly shaken but not hurt.

The report comes five days after a woman was knocked over by a buck while she was riding her bicycle at St. Ann Street and Bowker Avenue.

Police say the conservation office was notified of the incident.