No, You Didn’t Miss The Deadline For Returning Your Voting Reform Referendum Ballot

Due to the disruptions in Canada Post mail service, you’ve been granted an extra week to get your voting reform referendum ballot in to Elections BC.

The referendum is asking voters if they’re good with the current first-past-the-post scheme, or if they’d rather see proportional representation in the 2021 election. Ballots must be returned by 430pm this Friday, and Elections BC is now suggesting they be dropped off in person rather than mailed, just in case.

Ballots can be returned at any Service BC or Referendum Service office. Service BC is in the Gateway Village at 71 Vernon Avenue, and the Referendum Service office is at 112 Fort Street; both are open from 830am til 430pm weekdays.

Love, Dr. Scott James



