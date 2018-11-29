Feds chip in $1.9 mill Victoria Cruise ship port extension

The Ogden Point Cruise ship Terminal is getting a big extension with funding help from the federal government.

The Victoria Harbour Authority and the Federal Government are announcing a $6.8 million Dolphin project to extend the port by more than 55 metres.

There will be two breasting dolphins on each side of the pier structure.

The federal government is chipping $1.9 million for the project.

Santerra Ross, the chief operating officer with the Harbour Authority says they have known for a while that they would have to change the terminal for the cruise industry.

“We have been working on this project for a couple years actually-working with the lines as they announce bigger ships. We are happy to extend the dolphin.”

Ross says the project is expected to be completed in March of 2019. It’s expected the additional passengers will bring $160 M to local economy in first few years.