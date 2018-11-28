Sylvester Stallone: Yo. Adios, Rocky

It looks as if Rocky Balboa has thrown his last punch, with Sylvester Stallone revealing today that he’s retiring the character he portrayed for more than four decades.

“It’s been my ultimate privilege to have been able to create and play this meaningful character,” Stallone scribbled in a randomly-capitalized Instagram post. “Sadly all things must pass … and end. Keep punching, I love you kind and generous people, and Rocky loves you, too.”

He did, however, leave a loophole about five microns wide: “This is probably my last rodeo.” (Emphasis mine)

On the fnal day of filming for Creed II, the 72 year old Stallone said he figured the franchise had actually come to the end of its run with 2006’s Rocky Balboa, but acknowledged Michael B. Jordan for reviving the series with Creed and the recently released Creed II, which did very well when it hit theaters over the United States Thanksgiving weekend.

Stallone has played a trainer for Jordan’s Adonis Creed — the son of Rocky’s rival Apollo Creed, played by Carl Weathers, in the original 1976 Rocky — for the two spinoffs. The Rocky films primarily featured Stallone as the Philadelphia bruiser who surprises everyone by going from chump to champ. “I couldn’t be happier as I step back because my story has been told, there’s a whole new world that’s going to be opening up with the audience, with this generation,” Stallone said, then telling Jordan, “Now you have to carry the mantle.”

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report An Error Or A Typo