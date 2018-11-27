Now, That’s Using Your Head
Nov 28, 2018 Scott James
The Victoria Royals recorded this video in their dressing room the other night, and woke up the next morning to find that it had gone viral, closing in on 260,000 views. It took about 20 tries, but they sure nailed it on the last one, and they even got a shoutout from Default‘s Dallas Smith, whose music was playing in the background.
I challenge you pic.twitter.com/XVLoJp4i0t
— Dante Hannoun (@hannoun19) November 26, 2018
