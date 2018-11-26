Win Your Snowed In Comedy Tour Tickets From Scott James On Laff It Up

The Snowed In Comedy Tour returns to Victoria, featuring Debra DiGiovanni, Saturday January 12 at Royal Theatre, and I have some free tickets for you this week (Monday November 26 through Friday November 30).

We’ll hear a bit of chortling, guffawing, tittering, or perhaps even cackling from a well-known funny person on Laff It Up at 1050am each day. Text me at 250 475 100.3, tell me that funny person’s name, include your first and last name, and I’ll put you in the draw for the tickets. When you win them just before 2pm, I’ll text you back.

Monday’s Laffer

